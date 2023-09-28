Skincare Products Market Size is Estimated to Grow at a Profitable CAGR of 9.2% to Reach USD 213,363.09 Million by 2028

The global Skincare Products Market was valued at US$ 115,386.46 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 213,363.09 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Skincare is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of skincare. Makeup with skincare benefits has been prevailing in the market. Skin sensitivity and awareness about the deleterious effects of chemicals and synthetic products are fueling the growth of the organic skincare product market. A majority of the consumer base tends to buy products with the terms natural or organic associated with them.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

L’Oréal Groupe

Beiersdorf

Shiseido Co.,Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOTUS HERBALS

VLCC Wellness

AVON PRODUCTS

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

For instance, in December 2020, Forrest Essential launched its natural makeup and skincare product line, which is enriched with potent natural and organic ingredients and special serum formula enhancing both lips & eyes. In January 2022, L’Oréal and Verily announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to advance precision skin health. It is expected to entail two programs to better understand and characterize skin and hair aging mechanisms and inform L’Oréal’s precision beauty tech strategy and product development. The usage of wrong products triggers allergic reactions. Hence, there has been an increasing focus on organic skincare products, which, in turn, will boost the skincare products market growth.

Skincare products are personal care products applied directly to the skin to preserve and nurture it. These products include regular facial wash, cleansers, moisturizers, lotions, masks, serums, sunscreens, and gels that both men and women use. These skincare products are available in various categories and types, including face care, body care, bath & shower, and perfumes. Skincare products are becoming increasingly popular among men and women seeking nourished, moisturized skin.

As a result, the demand for skin care products is likely to rise globally, thus contributing to the market growth. Further, the rising demand for organic skincare products is driving the skincare products market growth. The growing awareness about the health benefits of skincare products such as improved skin, protection from pollution, and others among consumers worldwide is propelling the skincare products market growth.

Many sectors faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The consumer goods industries also suffered from severe disruption due to lockdowns, travel bans, border restrictions, the shutdown of manufacturing units, among other factors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the skincare products market. Moreover, the sales of the products through online outlets escalated during the pandemic.

