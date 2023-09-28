Residential Food Processors Market Size is anticipated to Record a Valuation of USD 5,553.20 Million By 2028

According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “The global Residential Food Processors Market valued at US$ 3,475.21 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,553.20 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. A residential food processor is a kitchen appliance having a closed container with interchangeable blades. The processor is mainly used for quick and easy slicing, shredding, mincing, chopping, and puréeing of food, which helps in saving time and effort.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027013/

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Whirlpool Corporation

Breville Group Limited

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Conair Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAGIMIX

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Groupe SEB

Spectrum Brands Inc.

There is an increase in the number of bakers across the world. In recent years, due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have increased their focus on home cooking and home baking. The National Online Survey conducted by Packaged Facts in November–December 2020 stated that 84% of the respondents reported baking at home in 2020, resulting in a growing number of bakers.

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the global residential food processors market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in the working population across the region has led to increasing demand for convenient household and kitchen appliances. These factors are expected to propel the demand for residential food processors across the region.

In addition, the change in consumers’ lifestyles has led to increased adoption of modernized household and kitchen appliances. The rising population in countries such as China and India has led to increased construction of residential houses and complexes having limited kitchen space. Thus, this lead to an increased demand for small kitchen appliances, such as mini food processors.

Along with this, countries such as the UK saw an increase in the number of home bakers in 2020. The food processor is mostly used to chop, slice, grate, and mix large quantities of ingredients, and all these functions are useful in the home baking process. Thus, the growing number of home bakers across the world drives the residential food processors market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the consumer goods industry with the shutdown of manufacturing facilities, difficulty in procuring raw materials and components, and restrictions on logistic operations. The disruptions in the supply of raw materials to manufacturers hampered residential food processors’ production.

However, during the pandemic, the demand for residential food processors increased due to the demand for convenient products and the rise in home cooking and baking. Along with this, the increased consumption of consumer goods on e-commerce platforms is expected to support the residential food processors market recovery during the forecast period.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027013/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food & beverage, Chemical and Materials, Semiconductors etc.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com