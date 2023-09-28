EHealth Market by Product, Size, Segments, Global Volume, Top Companies Data, Challenges, Competition Strategies & Forecast to 2030

Global EHealth Market 2023 Research report is segmented into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of EHealth Industry in these regions, from 2023 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

Key Players Analysis:

General Electric Company

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemens AG

athenahealth, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc.

McKinsey & Company

Medtronic

Cisco Systems, Inc.

The report covers key developments in the EHealth Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from EHealth Market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for EHealth Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the EHealth Market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behaviour & the growth of the market as well as industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on the product eHealth market is segmented as eHealth solutions and eHealth services.

The eHealth solutions segment is further segmented as cardiovascular information systems, e-prescribing solutions, radiology information systems, healthcare information exchange, telehealth solutions, clinical decision support systems, chronic care management apps, personal health record & patient portals, laboratory information systems, laboratory information systems, medical apps, pharmacy information systems, PACS & VNAS, electronic health records/electronic medical records solutions and other specialty information management systems.

The eHealth services market is also further segmented into healthcare system strengthening services, treatment services, diagnosis & consultation services and remote monitoring services.

Based on end user, the market is segmented as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the EHealth Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The EHealth Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

