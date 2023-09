North America Oral Care Market to Grow at Robust CAGR by 2028

The North America oral care market is expected to reach US$ 13,492.0 million by 2028 from US$ 10,566.3 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021–2028.

Major Key players covered in this North America Oral Care Market report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Unilever

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Church & Dwight, Inc.

Segmentation

Type

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Application

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Other Dental Products

The report segments the North America Oral Care Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the North America Oral Care Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

The report provides the current market size for North America Oral Care defines trends and presents growth forecasts for nine years from 2022 to 2030. 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2022 to 2030 is forecast year for the entire report. All the market numbers for revenue are provided in US dollars. The market is analyzed by the supply side, considering the market penetration of North America Oral Care Market for all the regions globally.

The scope of the North America Oral Care Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the North America Oral Care The study also provides market insights and analysis of the ###, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The global North America Oral Care Market is segmented based on deployment, component, solution, application, and geography. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘North America Oral Care Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2030, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

