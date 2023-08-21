Treading: In 2023 Top 10 Influential Women Leading the Business in 2023

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, here are 10 influential women who were recognized for their leadership in the business world. Please note that this list is not exhaustive and the landscape might have changed since then. Here are some notable women who have made significant contributions:

Mary Barra: Mary Barra is the Chairperson and CEO of General Motors, making her one of the most prominent women in the automotive industry. She has been recognized for her strategic leadership and efforts to drive innovation within the company. Ginni Rometty: Ginni Rometty served as the Chairperson, President, and CEO of IBM. She played a key role in transforming the company’s focus towards cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Abigail Johnson: Abigail Johnson is the Chairperson and CEO of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management companies in the world. She has been influential in shaping the company’s strategies and adapting to changes in the financial industry. Indra Nooyi: While she stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo in 2018, Indra Nooyi had a significant impact on the company’s growth and focus on healthier products during her tenure. Susan Wojcicki: Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. She has overseen the platform’s growth and evolution into one of the largest video-sharing platforms in the world. Sheryl Sandberg: Sheryl Sandberg is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.). She’s known for her advocacy of women’s empowerment in the workplace and her book “Lean In.” Melinda Gates: While her work extends beyond business, Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been an influential figure in philanthropy and social causes. She has used her platform to address global health and education issues. Rosalind Brewer: Rosalind Brewer is the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. She has an extensive background in retail and consumer goods, having previously worked at companies like Starbucks and Sam’s Club. Adena Friedman: Adena Friedman is the President and CEO of Nasdaq. She has played a significant role in driving Nasdaq’s technology initiatives and expanding its presence in the global financial markets. Marianne Lake: Marianne Lake is the Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. She has held various leadership roles within the company and is known for her financial expertise and contributions to the banking industry.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and there are many more influential women leaders who have made significant contributions to the business world. It’s important to keep up with current news and developments to stay informed about the latest influential leaders in the business arena.