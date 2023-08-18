What are 5 creative things I could do with my kids’ art? I don’t want to throw them away, but it’s also so much clutter.

Absolutely, preserving your kids’ art while also finding creative ways to repurpose it is a wonderful idea. Here are five creative suggestions for what you can do with your kids’ artwork:

Art Collage: Create a large art collage by cutting out various elements from your kids’ art pieces and arranging them on a canvas or poster board. This way, you can display multiple artworks in a single, cohesive piece. Art Book: Compile the artwork into a scrapbook or an art book. Add captions, stories, or anecdotes that your kids might have shared about each piece. This becomes a cherished keepsake that captures their artistic journey over time. Custom Wrapping Paper: Transform the artwork into personalized wrapping paper for gifts. Scan or take photos of the artwork and print them onto plain wrapping paper. It adds a special touch to gifts and reduces waste. DIY Puzzles: Turn the artwork into puzzles. Glue the artwork onto sturdy cardboard, then cut it into puzzle pieces. This creates a fun and interactive way for your kids to revisit their creations. Art Gallery Wall: Create an ever-changing art gallery in your home. Frame and hang your kids’ art on a designated wall. This not only showcases their creativity but also allows you to regularly rotate the artwork to keep things fresh.

Remember, you don’t have to keep every single piece of art. Encourage your kids to choose their favorite pieces to preserve and let go of the rest. This teaches them about the value of their creations while also reducing clutter. Additionally, taking photos or scanning the artwork digitally is a great way to preserve the memories without taking up physical space.