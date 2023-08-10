Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market to Reach US$ 7,378.57 Million in 2028

According to our latest study on “Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diagnostic Type, Cancer Type, End User, Tumor Size, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 7,378.57 million in 2028 from US$ 1,639.10 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.5.% during 2022–2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the brain cancer diagnostic market growth and prominent players with their developments in the brain cancer diagnostic market. Key factors driving the market’s growth are the rising incidence of brain cancer and the increasing number of cigarette smokers worldwide. However, the high cost of brain tumor diagnosis is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC; Siemens Healthineers AG; GE Healthcare; MDxHealth; NantOmics; Biocept, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Canon Medical Systems; Hitachi, Ltd.; Neusoft Medical Systems; KITZ HEIDELBERG; GENPATH; NVIDIA CORPORATION; ONCORA MEDICAL; BIOMIND; SOPHIA AND ONCODNA; Clinspec Diagnostics; Raindance Technologies, Inc; ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS; and Illumina, Inc are a few leading companies operating in the global Brain Cancer Diagnostics market.

The COVID-19 pandemic diverted resources from healthcare services for patients with diseases such as cancer. The brain cancer diagnostics market witnessed some shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis owing to factors such as disruption in the supply chain and demand due to the lack of lockdown announced by most countries. Patients with cancer were negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of these individuals were immunosuppressed and of older age. Additionally, cancer follow-up or imaging appointments were delayed in many clinics worldwide. Postponement of routine screening examinations resulted in delays in new cancer diagnoses. A delay in cancer diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in cancer-related mortality. Studies on COVID-19 in patients with cancer were limited but consistently indicate that this population is at risk for more severe COVID-19 illness. Recent studies also suggest that pediatric patients with cancer have a lower risk of severe COVID-19 illness than adults. Thus, the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the brain cancer diagnostics market.

Based on diagnostic type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging test, lumbar puncture, biopsy, molecular testing, platform and services, cerebral arteriogram, neurological and hearing tests/neurocognitive assessments, electroencephalography (EEG), and others. Furthermore, the imaging test segment is sub-segmented into MRI, CT Scan, PET, and others. Similarly, the platform and services segment is sub-segmented into sample slide, autosampler unit, solutions and platform, and services. In 2022, the imaging test segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market. However, the platform and services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. The advancements in imaging technology are one of the major trends in the global brain cancer diagnostic market. Brain cancer imaging has been witnessing significant technological advances such as 3D medical imaging equipment for brain tumor diagnostics, the availability of portable and easy-to-use imaging devices, and the emergence of hybrid imaging technologies. Many market players are actively involved in strategic activities to develop diagnostic imaging for brain cancer. For instance, in May 2021, Australian company Patrys Limited announced a collaborative research program with Imagion Biosystems Limited to improve brain tumor imaging and diagnosis.

