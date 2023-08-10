Warehouse Automation and Control Market Rising Demand, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth Challenges and Forecast to 2028

The new versatile research report on Global Warehouse Automation and Control Market aims to promise a unique approach to the industrial assessment of the market covering the most important factors driving the growth of the industry. The Warehouse Automation and Control Market report provides current and future technical and financial details of the industry. One of the most comprehensive and important additions to The Insight Partners market research archive. It provides detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market.

The Major Key Vendors of the Warehouse Automation and Control Market are:-

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

KNAPP AG

Manhattan Associates

Mecalux SA

Oracle Corporation

SSI SCHAEFER GROUP

Tecsys Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Warehouse automation and control manage, automate, and control the warehouse activities. Warehouse automation and controls involve various software and hardware such as robots, AS/RS, conveyors and sorters, racks, and other equipment that are designed and programmed to perform multiple tasks and control the warehouse operations. Growing automation, increasing digitalization, technology advancements, and the necessity of material handling equipment are the major driving factor for the growth of the warehouse automation and control market during the forecast period.

The emergence of industrial revolution 4.0, coupled with the increased focus on improving service quality in warehouses, positively impacts the warehouse automation and control market growth. Further, an increase in the adoption of software for different activities such as inventory management, warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and warehouse execution system are also fueling the growth of the warehouse automation and control market. The growing adoption rate of process automation across different industry verticals and increased focus on improving warehousing tasks, reduce time consumption in various functions while boosting accuracy, reliability, and engaging low workforce are expected to influence the growth of the warehouse automation and control market in the coming years.

Segments covered

The global warehouse automation and control market is segmented on the basis of component, equipment, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of equipment the market is segmented as AS/RS, conveyors and sortation, warehouse transporters (AGVS/AMRS), racks, picking and placing, palletizing and depalletizing, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, wholesalers and distributors, healthcare and pharmaceutical, others.

Warehouse Automation and Control Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada.)

South America (Brazil, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt.)

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the major players in the Warehouse Automation and Control market. Additionally, the report conducts an in-depth examination of the drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also assesses trends observed in the parent market, along with macro-economic indicators, dominant factors, and market attractiveness with respect to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different aspects of the industry on the Warehouse Automation and Control market segments and regions.

