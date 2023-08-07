Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes by 2028

Laboratory information systems (LIS) is used to manage various tasks in the laboratory, including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, decision making, enterprise resource planning, privacy, and security controls. Laboratories generate an ample amount of data that can be managed through LIS.

The market growth can be attributed to increase in automation in laboratories, rise in research and development activities, and the presence of many market players. However, the high cost of implementing a laboratory information system (LIS) is hindering the market growth.

Based on product, the global laboratory information system (LIS) market is segmented into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. The standalone LIS segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The segment’s growth can be attributed to advancements in R&D labs, low implementation costs, and efficient time management. However, the integrated LIS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increased product launches and technological advancements by market players.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; LABWORKS; LabLynx, Inc.; LabVantage Solutions,Inc.; Francisco Partners; CompuGroup Medical; Hex Labs; AAC Infotray AG, and McKesson Corporation are among the leading companies in the global laboratory information system (LIS) market.

Based on product, the global laboratory information system (LIS) market is bifurcated into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. In terms of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based delivery mode, web-based delivery mode, and on-premises delivery mode. Based on component, the global laboratory information system (LIS) market is segmented into software and services. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals labs, independent labs, and physicians’ office labs.

