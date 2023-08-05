A Complete Guide to “Medical Tourism” [𝑷𝑫𝑭 Guide]

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care. “Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others.

The medical tourism market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such availability of cheaper treatment options, increasing number of surgeries like dental, cosmetic, fertility and others and availability of skilled medical professionals at a lower price in the market during the forecast period. However ethical concerns and legal issues and risks of acquiring regional infectious disease are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

The global medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, surgical site, end user and geography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment and other treatments

The report analyzes factors affecting medical tourism market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical tourism market in these regions.

