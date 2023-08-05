A Complete Guide to Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems

An operating system is a piece of software that manages computer hardware and software resources while also providing shared services to programs. An operating system is defined on the Internet of Things as an edge gateway that offers access to devices across different protocols as well as limited edge computing capabilities. It combines the functions of connected devices and servers to improve network connectivity. It also allows programmers to create apps for common IoT devices.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025676/

Because of the rise in social networking sites, which has resulted in the sharing of significant amounts of personal and private data across many platforms, the IoT operating systems industry is likely to develop. The rise of the IoT operating systems is being driven by the rising traction for emerging technologies such as cloud computing and mobility; growing online data sharing and BYOD; and adoption by SMEs. The need for data consistency is one of the important factors driving the growth of this market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the internet of things (IoT) operating system market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

eSOL Co. Ltd

BlackBerry Limited

ARM Ltd

ENEA AB

Mentor Graphics Corporation

SYSGO AG

Kaspersky Lab, Inc

Canonical Ltd

SEGMENTATION

User Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Application (Smart Building and Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Smart Utilities, Vehicle Telematics, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation, Smart Healthcare)