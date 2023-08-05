What is Data Science Platform?

Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behaviour. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003871/

Drivers:

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Restraints:

High initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the data science platform market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Companies

ALTERYX INC.

CLOUDERA INC.

DATAROBOT INC.

DOMINO DATA LAB INC.

Databricks

IBM CORPORATION

Rexer Analytics

RAPIDMINER INC.

RAPID INSIGHT

WOLFRAM

SEGMENTATION

Business Function (Marketing, Logistics, Operations, Sales, Others)

Component (Platform, Services)

End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Energy, Others)

Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003871/