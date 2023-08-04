Connecting Innovations in Cell Therapy Bioprocessing

In the prevention and treatment of human diseases, genome editing is of vital significance. The majority of genome editing research is currently conducted using cells and animal models to better understand diseases. It’s being researched for even a variety of diseases, including single-gene conditions such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease. Other genome editing technologies are Zinc-finger nuclease and TALENs stands for ‘Transcription activator-like effector nucleases’. Therefore, increasing research on the utilization of gene technology is driving the growth of the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021550/

Based on technology, the cell therapy bioprocessing market is segmented into bioreactor, lyophilization, electro spinning, controlflow centrifugation, ultrasonic lysis, genome editing technology, cell immortalization technology, and viral vector technology. The Bioreactor segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the genome editing technology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% in the market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players: