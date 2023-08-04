Concrete Admixtures Market High Demand Driving Market Profit 2028

Concrete admixtures are natural or chemical additives that enhance durability, workability, and strength of the fresh as well as hardened concrete. They are added in the concrete during mixing to achieve a high performance and long-lasting concrete. There are various types of concrete admixtures such as accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, water-proofing admixtures, air-entraining admixtures, gas forming admixtures, bonding admixtures, corrosion inhibiting admixtures, among others.

Leading Concrete Admixtures market Players:

Sika AG

BASF SE

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

Fosroc, Inc.

Mapei SpA

CHYRSO SAS

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Lonestar Funds

CEMEX SAB de CV

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Thermax Limited.

MBCC Group

The Euclid Chemical Company

Riteks Inc.

HA-BE BETONCHEMIE

MicroMarketMonitor

Cement Admixtures Association

PCC Group

GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

The growth of the global construction industry is one of the significant drivers for concrete admixtures market. Population growth, urbanization, and migration of rural population to urban areas and megacities, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the construction industry. Moreover, development of commercial buildings, industrial areas, special economic zone (SEZ), railway and road infrastructure are also boosting the global construction industry. Thus, the rise of construction sector is boosting the demand for concrete admixtures as they are the important components of concrete and cement.

