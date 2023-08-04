North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market was valued at US$ 205.24 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 292.28 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The North America acetaminophen reagents market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America acetaminophen reagents market in 2020. The US is the largest market for acetaminophen reagents at a global level. The market’s growth is attributed to increasing adoption of acetaminophen testing and product penetration. In addition, the growing incidences of overdose of acetaminophen and various risks associated with that have led to the growth of the market indirectly as the testing calls for new and advanced regents. According to the journal of hepatology, in the United States alone, acetaminophen overdose results in roughly 500 deaths per year, as well as close to 10,000 hospitalizations and 50,000 emergency room visits due to the same reasons. Moreover, the country has well-developed healthcare facility centers equipped with highly advanced equipment and instruments. In addition, few companies are engaged in developing the reagents to check the toxicity of acetaminophen. For instance, Sekisui’s Diagnostic Acetaminophen-L3K assay is used for quantitative measurement of acetaminophen to check its overdose toxicity. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Abbott

American Screening Corporation, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biorbyt Ltd.

EKF Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market Segmentation

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By Product

Antibody/Substrate Reagent

Enzyme Reagent

Acetaminophen Antiserum

Acetaminophen Fluorescein Tracer

Pretreatment Solution

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By Application

Enzymatic Assays

Immunoassay

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

POC Testing

Forensic Laboratories

Others

Table of Contents: North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Acetaminophen Reagents

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

