North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market was valued at US$ 414.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,037.9 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are required to reverse the effect of anticoagulation in certain situations such as unplanned surgery, overdose of anticoagulant therapy, and uncontrolled bleeding. In medical conditions such as venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation (AF), mechanical valve replacement, and other coagulation disorders such as antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, Factor V Leiden, anticoagulant reversal drugs are used.Thus, the increasing prevalence of stroke is expected to create a significant demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the anticoagulant reversal drug market.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market 2020 – 2027 Report Are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc

Octapharma AG

AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals)

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

NORTH AMERICA ANTICOAGULANT REVERSAL DRUG MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Vitamin K

Protamine

Tranexamic Acid

Idarucizumab

AndeXXa

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Country

North America US Canada Mexico



The North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market 2020 – 2027 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

