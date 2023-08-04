Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth and Analysis Prospects to 2028

According to our latest study on “Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 4,984.70 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,195.36 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Based on type, the pharmacy automation equipment market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated compounding devices, and tabletop tablet counters. The automated medication dispensing systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Growth of the market for this segment is ascribed to the increasing number of errors in medication and dispensing, escalating demand for specialty drug prescription filling solutions, and stringent government policies compelling healthcare institutes and pharmacists decentralize pharmacies for improved patient care services.

The report on the Pharmacy Automation Equipment market includes information on the strategic collaborations. The study also mentions the key players across the Pharmacy Automation Equipment market. Here are some prominent participants involved in the Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market – Major Players: Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare), AmerisourceBergen, Baxter International Inc, Capsa Healthcare, OMNICELL INC, Cerner Corporation, MCKESSON CORPORATION, ScriptPro LLC, BD, and YUYAMA Co., Ltd

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market is analysed and depicted in the report.

The growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market is primarily attributed to the increasing medication errors and surging demand for healthcare services. However, the problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as regular software update and high system maintenance requirements hinder the growth of the market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Pharmacy Automation Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Pharmacy Automation Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report segments global pharmacy automation equipment market as Follows:

By Type

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging & Labelling Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Compounding Devices

Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

