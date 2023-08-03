North America GPU Database Market Reach US$ 395.94 million by 2028 at 18.1% CAGR – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | Global Analysis by Business Market Insights

The GPU database market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 145.63 million in 2022 to US$ 395.94 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The North America GPU Database Market research report by Business Market Insights includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022-2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the North America GPU Database market growth.

Get a Sample Report “North America GPU Database Market” to 2028 @: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIRE00027616

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Brytlyt

Graphistry

ai

AI

Jedox

Kinetica DB Inc.

Neo4J, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

SQream Technologies

Zilliz

North America GPU Database Market Segmentation:

The North America GPU database market is segmented into component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and country. Based on component, the market is segmented into tool and services segment. The tool segment registered a larger market share in 2022.

Based on deployment, the North America GPU database market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise. The on-premise segment registered a larger market share in 2022.

Based on application, the North America GPU database market is segmented into fraud detection and prevention, governance risk and compliance (GRC), customer experience management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, threat intelligence, and others. The customer experience management segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on industry vertical, the North America industry vertical market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & defense, and others. The IT & telecom segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market share in 2022.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the North America GPU Database market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022-2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

North America GPU Database Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major Key Points of North America GPU Database Market

North America GPU Database Market Overview

North America GPU Database Market Competition

North America GPU Database Market, Revenue and Price Trend

North America GPU Database Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in North America GPU Database Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape North America GPU Database market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Purchase a Copy of this research @: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/BMIRE00027616

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Ankit Mathur

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +16467917070

Blog URL: https://bmiinsights.blogspot.com/