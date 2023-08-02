Genotyping Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis on Emerging Development, Demand & Opportunities Till 2028

The genotyping market is expected to grow from US$ 79,407.14 million in 2028 from US$ 25,191.28 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022–2028.

An exclusive Genotyping Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Genotyping Market to project its progress during the forecast period, ie, 2023-2028. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Genotyping Market the development rate of the Genotyping Market. The research segments the market based on product type, application, and region.

Top Key Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.,QIAGEN,MERCK KGaA,Eurofins Genomics,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,BioTek Instruments, Inc.,Xcelris Genomics,TrimGen Corporation,Illumina, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Technology Insights

Based on Technology, the genotyping market is segmented into Microarrays, Capillary Electrophoresis, Sequencing, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (Maldi-ToF), Mass Spectrometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Others. In 2022, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment will likely hold the market’s largest share. Further, the Sequencing segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to its higher specificity and capacity to detect the low expression and differentially expressed genes.

Application Insights

Based on application, the genotyping market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, diagnostics and personalized medicine, animal genetics, agricultural biotechnology, and others. In 2022, the diagnostics and personalized medicine segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. Moreover, the Pharmacogenomics segment is also expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to more comprehensive, time- and cost-effective methods available and similar launches across the globe.

End User Insights

Based on end-user, the genotyping market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and research laboratories, academic institutes, and others. In 2022, the diagnostic and research laboratories segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. Moreover, the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the rise in the number of products by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies across the globe.

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Genotyping Market:

The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia India.

The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

