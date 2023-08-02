Digital Health Market Size to Hit Around USD 800 billion by 2030

The global digital health market is estimated to reach USD 210.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.20% from 2023 to 2030. Increased smartphone penetration, increased internet connectivity with the arrival of 4G/5G, advances in healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing need to contain healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing availability of virtual care are some of the major factors influencing the growth of the digital health market. Apart from that, the major players are focusing on launching advanced applications to enhance the user experience. For example, in July 2021, Teladoc Health partnered with Microsoft to integrate its Solo platform with the Microsoft Teams environment to improve physician and patient access to virtual healthcare.

Technology Insights

Technologically, the telemedicine segment dominates the market with a sales share of 41.5%. Telehealth services are experiencing a surge in demand due to the growing need for accurate health and wellness monitoring, secure storage of health information, and real-time population management. Improvements in telemedicine hardware and software components are contributing to the growth of the digital health market. The trend of increasing software for broad applications in healthcare is also contributing to the growth of the digital health market. The development of various monitoring, diagnostic, health, and disease prevention platforms is also a major factor driving the digital health market.

Insights into components

In component terms, the service segment contributes the largest profit sharing of 45.4% in 2022. The growth in this segment is due to increased demand for various services such as training, staffing, installation, maintenance, and others. The continuous further development of software solutions is leading to an increase in demand for installation and training services. Major players offer various pre-and post-installation services in bundles or individually, driving the segment’s growth.

Regional Insight

North America will dominate the digital health market in 2022 with a 44.3% sales share. North America was one of the first regions to adopt smart health solutions, including technologies such as mobile apps, smart wearables, and eHealth services such as EHR and telemedicine services for remote access to information about severe and chronic health conditions. Factors such as the rapid increase in smartphone adoption, advances in care networks, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, acute shortage of first responders, and growing need for better chronic disease prevention and treatment are driving growth.

Information about the main companies and digital health market share

The digital health market is highly competitive and major players are launching new platforms. Several new players are entering the digital health market to serve the increasing digitization in healthcare. Companies around the world are investing in telemedicine technology to empower healthcare professionals and increase their share of this fast-growing digital health market. These factors are expected to lead to intense competition in the industry. For example, in April 2021, American Well launched its groundbreaking next-generation telemedicine platform, Converge. This new platform provides deeper connectivity for healthcare stakeholders and addresses the growing need for medical support. Some of the major players in the global digital health market are:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Allscripts

Apple, Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

Mckesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

Vodafone Group

AirStrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HiMS

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

