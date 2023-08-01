North America Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market: Market Assessment and Growth Prospects for Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Products in North America.

North America Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market was valued at US$ 760.52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,060.40 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks and growing developments for CSF management products. However, the risk associated with CSF shunts hinders the market growth.Brain and spinal injuries are the most common causes of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak in adults, necessitating CSF management. According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, more than 69 million people globally are expected to suffer from traumatic brain injuries annually. Therefore, it is expected that brain and spinal injuries are among the major driving factors for CSF management.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Medtronic Integra Life Sciences Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG DePuy Synthes Sophysa BeckerSmith Medical Möller Medical GmbH Natus Medical Incorporated Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Product

CSF shunts

CSF drainage systems

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurological Centers

