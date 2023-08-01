Pediatric MRI Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Study Reveal for the forecast to 2028

According to our new research study on “Pediatric MRI Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Product Type, Age Group, and End User,” the pediatric MRI market is expected to grow from US$ 3,655.32 million in 2022 to US$ 5,678.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022–2028. Key factors driving the pediatric MRI market growth include the rising cases of premature births and pediatric disease and the adoption of digital health technology to improve patient care.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023977/

Based on application, the pediatric MRI market is segmented into cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, oncology, and others. The neurology segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% in the pediatric MRI market during the forecast period. The advent of magnetic resonance imaging has proven to be a powerful tool for investigating diseases of the central nervous system. For injuries and disorders of the brain, neck, spine, and nervous systems, neuroimaging helps in ensuring accuracy. Pediatric neuroimaging involves a layer of specialization, as there are many intricacies involved with the brain development.

Competitive Landscape: Pediatric MRI Market: Siemens Healthineers AG, Advanced Imaging Research Inc, LMT Medical Systems GmbH, Hyperfine Inc, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Neoscan Solutions GmbH, Aspect Imaging Ltd, NORAS MRI products GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Time Medical Holding are among the leading companies operating in the pediatric MRI market.

The neurological applications of magnetic resonance imaging include the diagnosis of spinal cord and brain tumors, inflammation, infections, injuries, and others. MRI is also helpful in detecting and monitoring degenerative neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis and documenting brain injury resulting from trauma. The simultaneous multi-slice function is helpful to accelerate the advanced neurological applications for clinical routine. Magnetic resonance imaging provides exquisite details of the spinal cord, brain, and vascular anatomy.

To comprehend global Pediatric MRI market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Have Question? Speak to Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00023977/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Phone: +1-646-491-9876