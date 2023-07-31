Glycomic Therapeutics Market Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2028

Glycomic Therapeutics Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Glycomic Therapeutics Market is expected to grow from US$ 99,021.46 million in 2021 to US$ 257,578.79 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. The wide application areas of glycan-based drugs, followed by the development of new treatment processes and increasing research & development in the field of glycomic therapeutics, are the key drivers propelling the market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and lack of research & development laboratories in developing countries is hampering the overall market growth.

Leading Glycomic Therapeutics market Players:

Intellihep Ltd, Protalix Biotherapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, Alzheon, Inc., GlycoMar, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report covers key developments in the Glycomic Therapeutics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Glycomic Therapeutics market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Glycomic Therapeutics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Glycomic Therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation

Based on class, the glycomic therapeutics market is bifurcated into isolated and synthetic. In 2021, the synthetic segment accounted for a larger market share. However, the isolated segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the synthetic segment are developing structures in molecular biology, protein engineering, and diagnostics and increasing research activities in the life science industry.

Based on structures, the glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into glycoproteins, targeting sialic acid, proteoglycans, targeting glycosaminoglcans, glycophosphatidylinositol (GPI)-anchored proteins & heparin based glycans, targeting glycosphingolipids, and others. The glycoproteins segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the targeting sialic acid segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into thrombosis & chemoprophylaxis, anemia, anti-adhesive & anti-inflammatory, cataract, Gaucher’s diseases, MPS-1 & IV, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, influenza type A & B, and others. The influenza type A & B segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to continue a similar trend during the forecast period.

Based on mode of action, the glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into inhibits neuraminidase; inhibits heparanase and selectins and blocks interactions between growth factors and heparan sulfate; erythropoietin & enzyme replacement therapy (ERT); tissue plasminogen activator; inhibits glucosylceramide synthase; interleukin 1, 2 & 3; beta & gamma interferons; and others. In 2021, the erythropoietin & enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the inhibits neuraminidase segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

