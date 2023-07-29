An Ultimate Guide to CRISPR And Cas Genes [PDF]

CRISPR is a class of DNA sequences detected in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms, such as bacteria and archaea. These sequences are obtained from DNA fragments of bacteriophages that had earlier infected the prokaryote. They are used to identify and suppress DNA from similar bacteriophages through subsequent.

Technological advancements in the genome editing platform accelerated research for novel enzymes, protein, and gRNA engineering, and off-target detection methods are expected to introduce novel techniques. Thus it is expected to drive the market at a significant rate. Moreover, the introduction of anti-CRISPR proteins will provide new avenues for the market as these proteins can potentially enhance the accuracy of this technology.

Competitive Landscape: CRISPR And Cas Genes Market: CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, ASTRAZENECA, DANAHER CORPORATION, CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES, INC., CELLECTIS, EDITAS MEDICINE, INC., EGENESIS, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC, GENSCRIP

The CRISPR & Cas genes market is segmented on the product and service, application, and end user. Based on product and service, the market is segmented as product and service. Based on application, the market is segmented as biomedical and agriculture. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academics and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CRO) are segmented in end user segment.

The report analyzes factors affecting CRISPR & Cas genes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the CRISPR & Cas genes market in these regions.

