Lab Automation Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Study Reveal for the forecast to 2028

Lab automation or Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to develop, research and optimize technologies in the clinical laboratory. The application of this technology in laboratories helps to achieve higher levels of performance in less time. Laboratory automation aids increasing productivity, reducing lab process cycle times, elevating experimental data quality and enabling easy experimentation. Moreover, the system includes development of the laboratory information (management) systems (LIS/LIMS) and improvement of pre and post-analytic automation. The application of this technology in laboratories is to achieve higher levels of performance and eliminates human errors.

Get More Details with PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001249/

Lab Automation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, BD, Agilent Technologies, iemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer, Sysmex, Abbott

Based on equipment, the market is segmented as automated workstations, microplate readers, robotic systems, off-the-shelf automated workcells, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and others. On the basis of software, the global lab automation market is segmented into laboratory execution systems (LES), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) and scientific data management systems (SDMS). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, genomics solutions, microbiology solutions and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lab automation market in these regions.

Have Question? Speak to Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100001249/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876