Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes by 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001108/

Global magnetic resonance imaging market, based on the field strength into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The high-field MRI systems is the largest segment among the field strength segment in the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The low-field MRI systems segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The low-field MRIs segment is also expected to dominate due to the attractive costs as they are two to three times less expensive to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) than that of the high-field counterparts.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in June 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

The market for magnetic resonance imaging is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging, and increasing funding and initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote MRI technology across the world are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid MRI systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Have Question? Speak to Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100001108/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876