Updated Technologies in Digital Radiology – PDF Guide

Digital radiography is a method of radiography that uses x-ray-sensitive plates to capture data during the patient examination directly and immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a standard cassette. The computed radiography process is to use a phosphor imaging plate to create a digital image. CR uses a cassette-based system like analog film. The DR technology transfer automatically the images to a computer.

A major advantage of digital radiology is the availability of the information on exposure parameters in electronic form in the DICOM header. This availability offers the opportunity of determination of patient doses, comparisons and analysis, information for future epidemiological studies, optimization of protection, and improvements in the patient exposure parameters.

A particularly inviting aspect of digital radiology is that images are immediately available for viewing by the clinician, and patient throughput is substantially improved. Images are also automatically combined with previously obtained digital images, making comparison of studies effortless. Image storage is confined to hard drives rather than multiple square feet of floor space previously dedicated to radiographic film. Becoming increasingly popular in chiropractic practice is the ability to have the images interpreted by a chiropractic radiologist. With digital radiology, images can be referred immediately through the Internet.

Conventional radiography is the frontline diagnostic tool for virtually any form of respiratory distress in the term newborn. Digital radiology systems now allow bedside portability, producing almost instantaneous images, which can be enhanced by visualization options, magnification, electronic transfer, and allow easy archiving and remote accessing. The primary projection is antero-posterior, and lateral or cross-table lateral views may add important information in situations such as air leaks, pleural effusions, or evaluation of the placement of tubes or catheters.

