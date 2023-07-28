Training Manikins Market Revenue to Reach US$ 2,603.89 Million by 2028

According to our latest study on “Training Manikins Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Type (CPR training manikins, infant manikins, and Others), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,235.61 million in 2021 to US$ 2,603.89 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights the key factors which are fueling the growth of the training manikins market and prominent players with their developments. The training manikins market’s growth is primarily attributed to the advancements in the technology of training manikins, increasing prevalence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training and awareness programs. However, issues related to the realism of the manikins are hampering the training manikins market.

Key Players: Ambu, Inc.; Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.; Laedral Medical A/S; LifeSaving Resources, Inc.; Medical Education Technologies, Inc.; Simulaids, Inc.; The Aristotle Corp.; American CPR; Nasco; and TruCorp are a few leading companies operating in the training manikins market.

The training manikins market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the training manikins market is segmented into CPR training manikins, infant manikins, and others. In terms of application, the training manikins market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Geographically, the training manikins market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America).

The CPR training manikins segment held a larger market share in 2021. The CPR training manikins segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 11.7% in the market during the forecast period. Training manikins for CPR training simulate real-life situations. They are used for CPR training for healthcare professionals. In developed countries, sudden out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) with ineffective cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is the third greatest cause of death. The bystander plays an important role in the survival chain, as bystander CPR increases the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest by 2 to 4 times. According to the American Heart Association statement, “increasing the percentage of the public trained in CPR is a vital aspect of an overall plan to increase response to OHCA.” These factors are anticipated to bolster the need for CPR training manikins segment of training manikins market during the forecast period.

