Sexual Wellness Market to Reach US$ 89,394.43 Million by 2028

According to our new research study on “Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product, and Distribution Channel,” the market was valued at 51,924.43 million in 2021 to US$ 89,394.43 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Sexual wellness can be defined as a mix of physical condition, mental state, and social well-being that is related to sexuality. The growing awareness of sexual wellness inspires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships. Sexual wellness is a critical factor in physical and emotional health. Sexuality is an intimate expression of emotions and personal beliefs and helps to connect with the people around us. The growing awareness of sexual wellness is increasing the acceptance of a wide range of products, including lubricants, condoms, and others.

Key Players : Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Lovehoney Group Ltd., LELO, Topco Sales, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Tenga Co., Ltd., Lifestyles Healthcare PTE Ltd., Fun Factory GmbH, Hill Lifecare Limited, Bayer AG are among the companies that offer sexual wellness.

The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of pharmaceutical product, non- pharmaceutical product, and distribution channel. Based on pharmaceutical product, the market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. Based on non- pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is divided into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment held the largest sexual wellness market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is categorized into retail pharmacies, online distribution, and hospital pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held the largest sexual wellness market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the sexual wellness market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Sexual Wellness Market

The supply chain disruptions and the massive demand for efficient treatments for the therapy of COVID-19 have put the healthcare research industry in a crucial situation globally. The demand for condoms has increased, while the desire for sex toys and other things has decreased temporarily. People all around the world, however, have begun to rely on sex toys and vibrators to meet their sexual requirements. The virus has impacted negatively on the supply chain. According to a article published by BMC Public Health in 2022, COVID-19 related restrictions were correlated with higher rates of sexual dysfunction and reduced sexual activity. Moreover, the researchers in China have discovered that, both sexual activities and sexual pleasure of young men and women were declining, and that low sexual desire and unsatisfied partner relationships were key factors influencing sexual activities. According to an NBC News survey of almost 9000 respondents, 47% reported COVID-19 infection had an adverse effect on their sexual lives. Similarly, two scholars in Istanbul, Turkey, published that during the COVID-19 pandemic, female sexual desire and frequency of intercourse increased dramatically, however, the quality of their sexual life fell sharply.

