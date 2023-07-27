Surgical Lasers Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% over 2030

Denver, Colorado July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Surgical Lasers Market Research Report 2023-2030. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Surgical Lasers, including insights into the prevailing trends and prospects.
The global Surgical Lasers market size was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 15.22 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 10.7 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Surgical Lasers Market: Introducing the Report
The Surgical Lasers Market Research Report 2023-2030 is a result of extensive research and analysis by our team of seasoned experts. It provides an in-depth understanding of the Surgical Lasers, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.
Surgical Lasers Market: Key Insights and Observations
Discover the most critical insights and observations from the Surgical Lasers Market Research Report 2023-2030.
The report explores:
- Key factors driving market growth and expansion
- Analysis of technological advancements and their impact
- Market challenges and potential mitigation strategies
- Competitor landscape and strategic initiatives
|
Surgical Lasers Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD 6.75 billion in 2022
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 15.22 billion by 2030
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Type
CO2 Lasers
Argon Lasers
Nd: YAG Lasers
Diode Lasers
Other Surgical Lasers
Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Procedure Type
Open Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgery
Percutaneous Surgery
Global Surgical Lasers Market, by Application
Ophthalmology
Dentistry
Dermatology
Cardiology
Gynecology
Urology
Oncology
Other Applications
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
Lumenis (Israel)
Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.)
Alma Lasers (Israel)
Abbott Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.)
Spectranetics Corporation (U.S.)
Biolitec AG (Austria)
Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia)
BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Surgical Lasers Market: Future Outlook and Projections
The Surgical Lasers Market Research Report 2023-2030 equips readers with reliable projections for the Surgical Lasers in the coming years. Gain a competitive edge by leveraging our data-driven forecasts for market trends, opportunities, and potential risks.
Surgical Lasers Market: Regional Breakdown
Understanding regional nuances is paramount in today’s global marketplace. In the Surgical Lasers Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide an in-depth regional breakdown, highlighting key developments and opportunities across various geographies. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Surgical Lasers Market Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Surgical Lasers Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Surgical Lasers Market Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Lasers Market
5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Surgical Lasers Industry Impact
5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry
5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
Chapter 6. Surgical Lasers Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
6.1. Dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunities
6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
6.2.3. Threat of substitute
6.2.4. Threat of new entrants
6.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
7.1.3. Vendor Landscape
7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
7.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 8. Global Surgical Lasers Market, By Type
8.1. Surgical Lasers Market Revenue and Volume, by Type, 2023-2030
8.1.1. CO2 Lasers
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.2. Argon Lasers
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.3. Diode Lasers
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 9. Global Surgical Lasers Market, By Application
9.1. Surgical Lasers Market Revenue and Volume, by Application, 2023-2030
9.1.1. Application 1
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.2. Application 2
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.3. Application 3
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.4. Others
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 10. Global Surgical Lasers Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.1.3. United States
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.1.4. Rest of North America
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.2.3. United Kingdom
10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.2.4. Germany
10.2.5. France
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.3.3. China
10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Japan
10.3.6. Rest of APAC
10.4. Middle East and Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.4.3. GCC
10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.4.4. North Africa
10.4.5. South Africa
10.4.6. Rest of MEA
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.5.3. Brazil
10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.5.4. Rest of LATAM
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Lumenis (Israel)
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.)
11.3. Alma Lasers (Israel)
11.4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.)
11.5. Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
11.6. Other Companies
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
Surgical Lasers Market: Acquiring the Report
About:
Beyond Market Insights LLC is a trusted market analysis firm committed to delivering accurate and actionable insights to businesses operating in medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semiconductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Our mission is to empower clients with the knowledge required to make strategic decisions and achieve sustainable growth.
