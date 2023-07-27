Active Electronic Components Market is estimated to be $558.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast years (2022-2030)

Austin, Texas July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its comprehensive Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth Active Electronic Components market study provides valuable insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2030.
The global Active Electronic Components market size was valued at USD 320.51 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 558.98 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 7.2 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Active Electronic Components Market: Overview of the Report
The Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030 offers a detailed analysis, highlighting key factors shaping its growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report is a result of extensive primary and secondary research, conducted by our team of industry experts, economists, and data analysts.
Active Electronic Components Market: Key Findings and Trends
Throughout the Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030, we uncover crucial trends and developments that will define the Active Electronic Components landscape over the next decade.
The report dives into:
- Emerging technologies and their impact on the Active Electronic Components Market
- Market growth projections and revenue opportunities
- Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences
- Regulatory updates and their implications
- Competitive analysis of major players and their strategies
|
Active Electronic Components Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD 320.51 billion in 2022
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 558.98 billion by 2030
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|End-user, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Active Electronic Components Market by Product Type
Semiconductor Devices
Diode
Transistors
Integrated Circuits (ICs)
Optoelectronics
Vacuum Tube
Display Devices
Others
Active Electronic Components Market by End-user
Consumer Electronics
Networking and Telecommunication
Automotive
Manufacturing
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Others
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
Infineon Technologies AG
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Microchip Technology, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Intel Corporation
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Qualcomm Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
Toshiba Corporation
Active Electronic Components Market: Regional Insights
In the Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region’s economic and socio-political factors influencing the Active Electronic Components are thoroughly examined, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions based on localized data.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Active Electronic Components Market Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Active Electronic Components Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Active Electronic Components Market Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Active Electronic Components Market
5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Active Electronic Components Industry Impact
5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry
5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
Chapter 6. Active Electronic Components Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
6.1. Dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunities
6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
6.2.3. Threat of substitute
6.2.4. Threat of new entrants
6.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
7.1.3. Vendor Landscape
7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
7.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 8. Global Active Electronic Components Market, By Product Type
8.1. Active Electronic Components Market Revenue and Volume, by Product Type, 2023-2030
8.1.1. Semiconductor Devices
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.2. Diode
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.3. Transistors
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 9. Global Active Electronic Components Market, By End-user
9.1. Active Electronic Components Market Revenue and Volume, by End-user, 2023-2030
9.1.1. Consumer Electronics
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.2. Networking & Telecommunication
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.3. Automotive
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.4. Others
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 10. Global Active Electronic Components Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.1.3. United States
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.1.4. Rest of North America
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.2.3. United Kingdom
10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.2.4. Germany
10.2.5. France
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.3.3. China
10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Japan
10.3.6. Rest of APAC
10.4. Middle East and Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.4.3. GCC
10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.4.4. North Africa
10.4.5. South Africa
10.4.6. Rest of MEA
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.5.3. Brazil
10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)
10.5.4. Rest of LATAM
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Infineon Technologies AG
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
11.3. STMicroelectronics N.V.
11.4. Microchip Technology, Inc.
11.5. Analog Devices, Inc.
11.6. Other Companies
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
Active Electronic Components Market: Forecast and Future Outlook
Our report offers a comprehensive forecast of the Active Electronic Components performance over the next decade. We present data-driven projections for market size, revenue, and growth rates, aiding industry stakeholders in strategizing for long-term success.
Active Electronic Components Market: How to Access the Report
The Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030 is available for purchase
