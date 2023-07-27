Active Electronic Components Market is estimated to be $558.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast years (2022-2030)

Austin, Texas July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its comprehensive Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth Active Electronic Components market study provides valuable insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

The global Active Electronic Components market size was valued at USD 320.51 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 558.98 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 7.2 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.

Active Electronic Components Market: Overview of the Report

The Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030 offers a detailed analysis, highlighting key factors shaping its growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report is a result of extensive primary and secondary research, conducted by our team of industry experts, economists, and data analysts.

Active Electronic Components Market: Key Findings and Trends

Throughout the Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030, we uncover crucial trends and developments that will define the Active Electronic Components landscape over the next decade.

The report dives into:

Emerging technologies and their impact on the Active Electronic Components Market

Market growth projections and revenue opportunities

Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences

Regulatory updates and their implications

Competitive analysis of major players and their strategies

Active Electronic Components Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 320.51 billion in 2022 Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 558.98 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered End-user, end-user, product, type, and region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Segmentation:



Active Electronic Components Market by Product Type

Semiconductor Devices

Diode

Transistors

Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Optoelectronics

Vacuum Tube

Display Devices

Others

Active Electronic Components Market by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Networking and Telecommunication

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Infineon Technologies AG

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Intel Corporation

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Active Electronic Components Market: Regional Insights

In the Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region’s economic and socio-political factors influencing the Active Electronic Components are thoroughly examined, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions based on localized data.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Active Electronic Components Market Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Active Electronic Components Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Active Electronic Components Market Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Active Electronic Components Market

5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Active Electronic Components Industry Impact

5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry

5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6. Active Electronic Components Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunities

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Active Electronic Components Market, By Product Type

8.1. Active Electronic Components Market Revenue and Volume, by Product Type, 2023-2030

8.1.1. Semiconductor Devices

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.2. Diode

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.3. Transistors

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 9. Global Active Electronic Components Market, By End-user

9.1. Active Electronic Components Market Revenue and Volume, by End-user, 2023-2030

9.1.1. Consumer Electronics

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.2. Networking & Telecommunication

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.3. Automotive

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.4. Others

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 10. Global Active Electronic Components Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.1.3. United States

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.1.4. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.5. France

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.4. Middle East and Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.4.3. GCC

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.4.4. North Africa

10.4.5. South Africa

10.4.6. Rest of MEA

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.5.3. Brazil

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-user (2022-2030)

10.5.4. Rest of LATAM

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Infineon Technologies AG

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

11.3. STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.4. Microchip Technology, Inc.

11.5. Analog Devices, Inc.

11.6. Other Companies

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

Active Electronic Components Market: Forecast and Future Outlook

Our report offers a comprehensive forecast of the Active Electronic Components performance over the next decade. We present data-driven projections for market size, revenue, and growth rates, aiding industry stakeholders in strategizing for long-term success.

Active Electronic Components Market: How to Access the Report

