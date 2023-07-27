Hot Runner Market is expected to be valued around USD 6.50 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3%

Austin, Texas July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its comprehensive Hot Runner Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth Hot Runner market study provides valuable insights, trends, and forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

The global Hot Runner market size was valued at USD 3.70 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 6.50 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 7.3 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.

Hot Runner Market: Overview of the Report

The Hot Runner Market Research Report 2023-2030 offers a detailed analysis, highlighting key factors shaping its growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report is a result of extensive primary and secondary research, conducted by our team of industry experts, economists, and data analysts.

Hot Runner Market: Key Findings and Trends

Throughout the Hot Runner Market Research Report 2023-2030, we uncover crucial trends and developments that will define the Hot Runner landscape over the next decade.

The report dives into:

Emerging technologies and their impact on the Hot Runner Market

Market growth projections and revenue opportunities

Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences

Regulatory updates and their implications

Competitive analysis of major players and their strategies

Hot Runner Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 3.70 billion in 2022 Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 6.50 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered End-Use, end-user, product, type, and region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Segmentation:

Hot Runner Market by Gate Type

Valve Gate Hot Runner

Open Gate Hot Runner

Hot Runner Market by Product Type

Insulated Runner

Heated Runner

Hot Runner Market by End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electronic

Medical

Packaging

Others

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Barnes Group Inc.

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

EWIKON Heißkanalsysteme GmbH

Fast Heat UK Limited

FISA Corporation

GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

INCOE Corporation

Inglass S.p.A (OC Oerlikon Management AG)

Milacron Holdings Corp. (Hillenbrand Inc.)

Seiki Corporation

Yudo Co. Ltd.

Hot Runner Market: Regional Insights

In the Hot Runner Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide a detailed regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region’s economic and socio-political factors influencing the Hot Runner are thoroughly examined, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions based on localized data.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Hot Runner Market Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Hot Runner Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Hot Runner Market Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Hot Runner Market

5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Hot Runner Industry Impact

5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry

5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6. Hot Runner Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunities

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Hot Runner Market, By by Type

8.1. Hot Runner Market Revenue and Volume, by by Type, 2023-2030

8.1.1. CO2 Lasers

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.2. Argon Lasers

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.3. Nd: YAG Lasers

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 9. Global Hot Runner Market, By End-Use

9.1. Hot Runner Market Revenue and Volume, by End-Use, 2023-2030

9.1.1. Automotive

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.2. Electronic

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.3. Medical

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.4. Others

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 10. Global Hot Runner Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.1.3. United States

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.1.4. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.5. France

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.4. Middle East and Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.4.3. GCC

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.4.4. North Africa

10.4.5. South Africa

10.4.6. Rest of MEA

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.5.3. Brazil

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by End-Use (2022-2030)

10.5.4. Rest of LATAM

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Barnes Group Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. CACO PACIFIC Corporation

11.3. EWIKON Heißkanalsysteme GmbH

11.4. Fast Heat UK Limited

11.5. FISA Corporation

11.6. Other Companies

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

Hot Runner Market: Forecast and Future Outlook

Our report offers a comprehensive forecast of the Hot Runner performance over the next decade. We present data-driven projections for market size, revenue, and growth rates, aiding industry stakeholders in strategizing for long-term success.

Hot Runner Market: How to Access the Report

