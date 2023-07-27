Healthcare Analytics Market is estimated to be $160.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast years (2022-2030)

Denver, Colorado July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Healthcare Analytics, including insights into the prevailing trends and prospects.

The global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 37.73 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 160.11 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 19.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.

Healthcare Analytics Market: Introducing the Report

Healthcare Analytics Market: Key Insights and Observations

The report explores:

Key factors driving market growth and expansion

Analysis of technological advancements and their impact

Market challenges and potential mitigation strategies

Competitor landscape and strategic initiatives

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 37.73 billion in 2022 Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 160.11 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Application, end-user, product, type, and region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Segmentation:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market by Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

IBM

Oracle

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Elsevier

Optum Inc

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

CitiusTech

Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Breakdown

Understanding regional nuances is paramount in today’s global marketplace. In the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide an in-depth regional breakdown, highlighting key developments and opportunities across various geographies. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Healthcare Analytics Market Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Analytics Market

5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Healthcare Analytics Industry Impact

5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry

5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunities

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component

8.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by Component, 2023-2030

8.1.1. Solution

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.2. Services

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 9. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application

9.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Revenue and Volume, by Application, 2023-2030

9.1.1. Clinical Analytics

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.2. Financial Analytics

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.3. Operational & Administrative Analytics

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.4. Others

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 10. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.1.3. United States

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.1.4. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.5. France

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.4. Middle East and Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.4.3. GCC

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.4.4. North Africa

10.4.5. South Africa

10.4.6. Rest of MEA

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.5.3. Brazil

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Component (2022-2030)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.5.4. Rest of LATAM

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. Oracle

11.3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.4. SAS Institute, Inc.

11.5. McKesson Corporation

11.6. Other Companies

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

