Healthcare Analytics Market is estimated to be $160.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast years (2022-2030)

Denver, Colorado July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Healthcare Analytics, including insights into the prevailing trends and prospects.
The global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 37.73 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 160.11 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 19.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Introducing the Report
The Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030 is a result of extensive research and analysis by our team of seasoned experts. It provides an in-depth understanding of the Healthcare Analytics, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Key Insights and Observations
Discover the most critical insights and observations from the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030.
The report explores:
- Key factors driving market growth and expansion
- Analysis of technological advancements and their impact
- Market challenges and potential mitigation strategies
- Competitor landscape and strategic initiatives
|
Healthcare Analytics Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD 37.73 billion in 2022
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 160.11 billion by 2030
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Healthcare Analytics Market by Type
Descriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Cognitive Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Market by Application
Clinical Analytics
Financial Analytics
Operational and Administrative Analytics
Population Health Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Market by Component
Services
Hardware
Software
Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment Mode
On-premise
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
Healthcare Analytics Market by End User
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
IBM
Oracle
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
SAS Institute, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
IQVIA
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Elsevier
Optum Inc
Medeanalytics, Inc.
Truven Health Analytics, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Health Catalyst
CitiusTech
Healthcare Analytics Market: Future Outlook and Projections
The Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030 equips readers with reliable projections for the Healthcare Analytics in the coming years. Gain a competitive edge by leveraging our data-driven forecasts for market trends, opportunities, and potential risks.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Breakdown
Understanding regional nuances is paramount in today’s global marketplace. In the Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide an in-depth regional breakdown, highlighting key developments and opportunities across various geographies. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Healthcare Analytics Market: Acquiring the Report
