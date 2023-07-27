Gluten-Free Products Market is forecast to grow by $13.79 billion by 2030 during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.9%

Seattle, Washington July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report 2023-2030. This in-depth study offers valuable insights, trends, and forecasts about the Gluten-Free Products from 2023 to 2030.
The global Gluten-Free Products market size was valued at USD USD 6.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 13.79 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 9.9 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Gluten-Free Products Market: Overview of the Report
The Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report 2023-2030 delves into the heart of the Gluten-Free Products, presenting a meticulous examination of its current state and prospects. Conducted by our team of experts and data analysts, the report utilizes robust methodologies to deliver accurate and reliable assessments.
Gluten-Free Products Market: Key Highlights and Trends
Uncover the critical highlights and trends that will shape the Gluten-Free Products landscape over the next decade in the Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report 2023-2030.
The report covers:
- Growth drivers and challenges influencing market dynamics
- Detailed analysis of emerging technologies and their impact
- Consumer behavior shifts and preferences
- Competitive intelligence on key players and their strategies
Gluten-Free Products Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD USD 6.48 billion in 2022
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 13.79 billion by 2030
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|Distribution Channel, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Gluten-Free Products Market by Type
Bakery products
Bread, rolls, buns, and cakes
Cookies, crackers, wafers, and biscuits
Baking mixes and flour
Snacks and RTE products
Condiments and dressings
Pizzas and pasta
Other types
Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Gluten-Free Products Market by Source
Plant
Rice and corn
Oilseeds and pulses
Dairy
Others
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
Conagra Brands, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
General Mills Inc.
Kellogg Co.
The Kraft Heinz Company
Hero AG
Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A
Seitz glutenfrei
Freedom Foods Group Limited
Ecotone.
Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Forecast and Projections
The Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report 2023-2030 provides a comprehensive forecast for the Gluten-Free Products, empowering businesses to make informed decisions. Gain insights into projected market size, revenue, and growth rates, enabling strategic planning for sustained success.
Gluten-Free Products Market: Regional Insights
Regional analysis is a pivotal aspect of the Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report 2023-2030. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, to identify market opportunities, challenges, and trends specific to each geography.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Gluten-Free Products Market Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Gluten-Free Products Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Gluten-Free Products Market Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Gluten-Free Products Market
5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Gluten-Free Products Industry Impact
5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry
5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
Chapter 6. Gluten-Free Products Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
6.1. Dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunities
6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
6.2.3. Threat of substitute
6.2.4. Threat of new entrants
6.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
7.1.3. Vendor Landscape
7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
7.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 8. Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type
8.1. Gluten-Free Products Market Revenue and Volume, by Product Type, 2023-2030
8.1.1. Insulated Runner
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.2. Heated Runner
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.3.
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 9. Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1. Gluten-Free Products Market Revenue and Volume, by Distribution Channel, 2023-2030
9.1.1. Convenience Stores
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.3. Specialty Stores
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.4. Others
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 10. Global Gluten-Free Products Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.1.3. United States
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.1.4. Rest of North America
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.2.3. United Kingdom
10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.2.4. Germany
10.2.5. France
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.3.3. China
10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Japan
10.3.6. Rest of APAC
10.4. Middle East and Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.4.3. GCC
10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.4.4. North Africa
10.4.5. South Africa
10.4.6. Rest of MEA
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.5.3. Brazil
10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Product Type (2022-2030)
10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Distribution Channel (2022-2030)
10.5.4. Rest of LATAM
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Conagra Brands, Inc.
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
11.3. General Mills Inc.
11.4. Kellogg Co.
11.5. The Kraft Heinz Company
11.6. Other Companies
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
Gluten-Free Products Market: How to Obtain the Report
About:
Beyond Market Insights LLC is a prominent market analysis firm dedicated to providing actionable insights to businesses operating in medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semiconductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Our team of experts is committed to delivering accurate and up-to-date data, helping our clients make well-informed decisions in today’s dynamic business landscape.
