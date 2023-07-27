Synthetic Leather Market is expected to be valued around USD 66.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%

Denver, Colorado July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Synthetic Leather, including insights into the prevailing trends and prospects.
The global Synthetic Leather market size was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 66.25 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 7.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.
Synthetic Leather Market: Introducing the Report
The Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030 is a result of extensive research and analysis by our team of seasoned experts. It provides an in-depth understanding of the Synthetic Leather, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.
Synthetic Leather Market: Key Insights and Observations
Discover the most critical insights and observations from the Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030.
The report explores:
- Key factors driving market growth and expansion
- Analysis of technological advancements and their impact
- Market challenges and potential mitigation strategies
- Competitor landscape and strategic initiatives
|
Synthetic Leather Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|USD 36.32 billion in 2022
|Revenue Forecast in 2030
|USD 66.25 billion by 2030
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Historical Data
|2018 – 2021
|Forecast Years
|2023 – 2030
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, end-user, product, type, and region
|Regional Scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country Scope
|U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE
Segmentation:
Synthetic Leather Market by Type
PU Synthetic Leather
PVC Synthetic Leather
Bio-based Leather
Synthetic Leather Market by Application
Footwear
Furnishing
Automotive
Clothing
Bags, Purses and Wallets
Others
Key Companies & Market Share Insights:
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.
Alfatex Italia SRL
Filwel Co., Ltd.
Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.
San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Mayur Uniquoters Limited
Teijin Limited
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Synthetic Leather Market: Future Outlook and Projections
The Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030 equips readers with reliable projections for the Synthetic Leather in the coming years. Gain a competitive edge by leveraging our data-driven forecasts for market trends, opportunities, and potential risks.
Synthetic Leather Market: Regional Breakdown
Understanding regional nuances is paramount in today’s global marketplace. In the Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide an in-depth regional breakdown, highlighting key developments and opportunities across various geographies. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Synthetic Leather Market Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Synthetic Leather Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Synthetic Leather Market Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Leather Market
5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Synthetic Leather Industry Impact
5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry
5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
Chapter 6. Synthetic Leather Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
6.1. Dynamics
6.1.1. Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunities
6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
6.2.3. Threat of substitute
6.2.4. Threat of new entrants
6.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
7.1.3. Vendor Landscape
7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
7.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 8. Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Type
8.1. Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Volume, by Type, 2023-2030
8.1.1. Fully-Automated Hematology Analyzers
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.2. Semi-automated Hematology Analyzers
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
8.1.3.
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 9. Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Application
9.1. Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Volume, by Application, 2023-2030
9.1.1. Footwear
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.2. Furnishing
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.3. Automotive
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
9.1.4. Others
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)
Chapter 10. Global Synthetic Leather Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.1.3. United States
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.1.4. Rest of North America
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.2.3. United Kingdom
10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.2.4. Germany
10.2.5. France
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.3.3. China
10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Japan
10.3.6. Rest of APAC
10.4. Middle East and Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.4.3. GCC
10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.4.4. North Africa
10.4.5. South Africa
10.4.6. Rest of MEA
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.5.3. Brazil
10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)
10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)
10.5.4. Rest of LATAM
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.
11.3. Alfatex Italia SRL
11.4. Filwel Co., Ltd.
11.5. Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.
11.6. Other Companies
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
Synthetic Leather Market: Acquiring the Report
About:
Beyond Market Insights LLC is a trusted market analysis firm committed to delivering accurate and actionable insights to businesses operating in medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semiconductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Our mission is to empower clients with the knowledge required to make strategic decisions and achieve sustainable growth.
