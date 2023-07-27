Synthetic Leather Market is expected to be valued around USD 66.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%

Denver, Colorado July 27, 2023 – Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market analysis firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Synthetic Leather, including insights into the prevailing trends and prospects.

The global Synthetic Leather market size was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth around USD 66.25 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 7.8 % between 2023 and 2030, Report by Beyond Market Insights.

Synthetic Leather Market: Introducing the Report

The Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030 is a result of extensive research and analysis by our team of seasoned experts. It provides an in-depth understanding of the Synthetic Leather, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Synthetic Leather Market: Key Insights and Observations

Discover the most critical insights and observations from the Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030.

The report explores:

Key factors driving market growth and expansion

Analysis of technological advancements and their impact

Market challenges and potential mitigation strategies

Competitor landscape and strategic initiatives

Synthetic Leather Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 36.32 billion in 2022 Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 66.25 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Application, end-user, product, type, and region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Segmentation:

Synthetic Leather Market by Type

PU Synthetic Leather

PVC Synthetic Leather

Bio-based Leather

Synthetic Leather Market by Application

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags, Purses and Wallets

Others

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Alfatex Italia SRL

Filwel Co., Ltd.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Teijin Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Synthetic Leather Market: Future Outlook and Projections

The Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030 equips readers with reliable projections for the Synthetic Leather in the coming years. Gain a competitive edge by leveraging our data-driven forecasts for market trends, opportunities, and potential risks.

Synthetic Leather Market: Regional Breakdown

Understanding regional nuances is paramount in today’s global marketplace. In the Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2023-2030, we provide an in-depth regional breakdown, highlighting key developments and opportunities across various geographies. We examine various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Synthetic Leather Market Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology (Premium Insights)

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Synthetic Leather Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Synthetic Leather Market Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Leather Market

5.1. COVID-19 Landscape: Synthetic Leather Industry Impact

5.2. COVID-19 – Impact Assessment for the Industry

5.3. COVID-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

5.4. Market Trends and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

Chapter 6. Synthetic Leather Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

6.1. Dynamics

6.1.1. Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunities

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

6.2.3. Threat of substitute

6.2.4. Threat of new entrants

6.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

7.1.3. Vendor Landscape

7.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

7.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 8. Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Type

8.1. Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Volume, by Type, 2023-2030

8.1.1. Fully-Automated Hematology Analyzers

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.2. Semi-automated Hematology Analyzers

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

8.1.3.

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 9. Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Application

9.1. Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Volume, by Application, 2023-2030

9.1.1. Footwear

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.2. Furnishing

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.3. Automotive

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

9.1.4. Others

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast (2022-2030)

Chapter 10. Global Synthetic Leather Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.1.3. United States

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.1.4. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.2.4. Germany

10.2.5. France

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.3.3. China

10.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Japan

10.3.6. Rest of APAC

10.4. Middle East and Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.4.3. GCC

10.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.4.4. North Africa

10.4.5. South Africa

10.4.6. Rest of MEA

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.5.3. Brazil

10.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Type (2022-2030)

10.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Volume Forecast, by Application (2022-2030)

10.5.4. Rest of LATAM

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

11.3. Alfatex Italia SRL

11.4. Filwel Co., Ltd.

11.5. Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.

11.6. Other Companies

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

Synthetic Leather Market: Acquiring the Report

