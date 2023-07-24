Pharma and Cosmetics Market – Trend, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Cosmetics are the products with bioactive ingredients purported to have medical benefits. There are no legal requirements to prove that these products live up to their claims. Pharmaceuticals are the therapeutic products which have the active pharmaceutical ingredients that shows the therapeutic effects.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising use of Pharma and Cosmetics products.

Increasing doption of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

Decreasign disease resistance capacity of peoples.

Extensive R&D efforts by pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing companies to develop novel drug and cosmetic therapies is expected to fuel the market growth.

Restraints:

Whereas, high cost of medical and cosmetic treatment is expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Market Players:

The report covers key developments in the Pharma and Cosmetics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Pharma and Cosmetics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pharma and Cosmetics in the global market.

SHANGHAI JAHWA

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

HENKEL

ROCHE

BEIERSDORF

NOVARTIS

SHISEIDO

PFIZER

SANOFI

ESTEE LAUDER

ELI LILLY

PROCTER AND GAMBLE

GSK

UNILEVER

BAYER

L’ OREAL

MERCK AND CO.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application the market is segmented as, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals Over the Counter (OTC).

Based on type the market is segmented as, gels, ointments, creams, and others.

Based on distribution the market is segmented as, direct channels and online channel.

MARKET SCOPE:

The “Global Pharma and Cosmetics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Pharma and Cosmetics market with detailed market segmentation by application, type, and distribution. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pharma and Cosmetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

