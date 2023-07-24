Health Supplements Market – Competitive Landscape With Regional and Strategies Forecast by 2028

Health supplements are used to enhance health. They contain various ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, essential fatty acids, proteins, enzymes, herbal extracts, and a variety of other ingredients. They help reduce the risk of disease and boost various bodily functions such as enhancing digestive and cardiovascular health, improving immune system function, and many more. They can be found in the form of capsules, tablets, soft gels, liquids, or powders and provide the body with additional nutritional value.

Market Segmentation:

– Based on type, the global health supplements market is segmented into dietary supplement, body building supplements, eye health supplements, specialty supplements and others.

– On the basis of ingredients, the market is bifurcated into vitamins & minerals, amino acids, botanicals, enzymes and others.

– Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, rheumatic disorders, allergy and others.

– On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, research centers and other.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

– Increasing incidence of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other associated illnesses among the worldwide population, increasing urbanization, and changing lifestyles drive the health supplements market growth.

– Growing awareness about enhancing one’s health and increasing health consciousness among customers boost the market growth.

– Increasing trends to embrace a healthy lifestyle fuel the market growth.

– Rising research and development activities and increasing funding propel market growth.

Restraints:

– Strict government regulations and guidelines.

– The extensive flow of unapproved supplement products.

Some of the companies competing in the Health Supplements Market:

The report covers key developments in the health supplements market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from health supplements market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for health supplements in the global market.

– BASF SE

– Herblife International

– Abbott Laboratories

– E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Amway Corporation

– Omega Protein Corporation

– The Nature’s Bounty Co.

– Bayer AG

– Naturalife Asia Co Ltd

– Glanbia plc.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2023 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The health supplements market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The scope of the Report:

The “Global Health Supplements Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the health supplements market with detailed market segmentation by type, ingredients, application, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading health supplements market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

