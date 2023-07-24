Aircraft Engine MRO Market to Witness Astonishing Growth, Business Revenue, Market Size, Share, Service, Forecast 2028

Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028. The aircraft engine MRO market size was valued at US$ 32.04 Billion by 2028 from US$ 22.15 Billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2028. Aircraft engine MRO involves the service, repair, and inspection of engines to ensure that the aircraft is safe and airworthy as per international standards. Aircraft engine MRO services are offered for civil and military aircraft. The aircraft engine MRO market is developing at a fast rate due to rising MRO outsourcing activities and rapidly growing aircraft fleet expansion. Moreover, the advancement of next-generation aircraft engines is contributing to the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market. The utilization of the new ultra-high bypass ratio turbofan engines in aircraft also provoked the need to upgrade and work on the engine’s frameworks and equipment.

Aircraft engine MRO providers are offering several services, such as routine engine maintenance. Some aircraft engine providers focus on manufacturing one or two engines, whereas others have large engine portfolios for multiple uses. All the aircraft engines require routine maintenance and daily check before aircraft fly. In transition, the aircraft fleet redefines the aircraft engine MRO market because of many permanent retirements of older aircraft.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Delta Airlines, Inc.

GE Aviation

CFM International

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines AG

SIA Engineering Company

Sigma Aerospace

Safran S.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls–Royce PLC

Aircraft Engine MRO Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Aircraft Engine MRO Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aircraft Engine MRO Market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Aircraft Engine MRO Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Engine-based Insights

Based on engine, the aircraft engine MRO market is segmented into turbine engine and piston engine. According to the market research study, the turbine engine segment dominated the global aircraft MRO market in 2021 due to a higher preference for turbine engines for the most popular aircraft fleet worldwide, as most piston engines are used by small-sized general aviation aircraft. Also, the turbine engine segment is expected to grow faster than the piston engine segment.



Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Aircraft Engine MRO Market Landscape

5. Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. Aircraft Engine MRO Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Airport Robots Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Aircraft Engine MRO Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

