North America Cold Storage Sandwich Panels with Polyurethane Core Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

The cold storage sandwich panels with polyurethane core market in the North America was valued at US$ 956.26 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,345.83 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Sandwich panels are used for building walls and roofs cold storage and for building enclosures of industrial cold storage devices, air conditioning devices, etc. Such panels are manufactured in a continuous process of joining the insulating core with external lining, most often metal plates. The final product is a sandwich panel consisted of several layers. Metal lining protects against weather conditions, such as rain or snow and performs decorative function. These panels are also resistant to corrosive factors. They keep their parameters when exposed to moisture, steam, snow, chemicals, or other difficult conditions. The core, made of polyurethane foam when joined with the lining, it becomes a barrier protecting against fire, wind, snow load, temperature, and other factors.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Cold Storage Sandwich Panels with Polyurethane Core Market:

Balex-Metal BRUCHA Gesellschaft m.b.H. Metl-Span Coldmatic APT Industries Innovative Composite Products, Inc Insta-Insulation Enerpan Building Systems Ltd BRDECO Group



The market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Cold Storage Sandwich Panels with Polyurethane Core Market – By Application

Wall Panel

Roof Panel

Others

North America Cold Storage Sandwich Panels with Polyurethane Core Market – By End-User

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

The North America Cold Storage Sandwich Panels with Polyurethane Core Market Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

