North America Stand Mixer Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

The North America stand mixer market is expected to grow from US$ 572.05 million in 2021 to US$ 807.64 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Currently, the bakery sector holds high growth potential and is anticipated to garner a prominent position in the food processing industry. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for bakery items due to busy lifestyle of consumers and their inclination toward ready-to-eat convenience foods containing high nutritional values. Many new commercial establishments such as hotels, cafes, and restaurants are being set up, and they require many appliances, such as stand mixers, to efficiently perform their daily operations. This emergence of new commercial establishments is leading to an increase in the purchase of stand mixers.

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l

Whirlpool Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Breville Group Limited

SMEG S.p.A.

Hobart

Ankarsrum Kitchen AB

Kenwood Limited

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Competition may be a major subject in any marketing research analysis. This is a report provided with the help of the competitive analysis provided the players can simply study key strategies adopted by leading players in the North America Stand Mixer Market market till 2028. Major and emerging players of the market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, product portfolio, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their top competitors within the market.

By Type

Tilt-Head

Bowl-Lift

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channel

North America Stand Mixer Market Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market research and vendor landscape in additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

