3D audio Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.1% to reach US$ 15,000.34 million from 2021 to 2028

3D audio Market Forecast to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); End Use Industries (Consumer, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Gaming, Commercial)

3D audio sound is an acoustic system used to provide sound in 3-dimensional space to the users. The 3D audio effect is a combination of different sound effects produced by 3D speaker arrays, stereo speakers, surround-sound speakers, and headphones. The 3D audio is largely influenced by several economic and non-economic factors prevailing across the world. These systems are installed in a wide range of applications, including mobile devices, gaming consoles, home theater systems, AR/VR-based audio systems, etc. Increasing demand for 3D audio technology in various applications across industries such as cinema, gaming, and VR concerts, owing to continuous advancements in audio technology, is a major factor driving the global 3D audio market growth. In addition, rising adoption of audio hardware devices such as headphones, Bluetooth devices, and loudspeakers for personal as well as commercial interest is fueling the target market growth. However, issues related to the implementation of 3D audio systems in virtual rooms and hearing problems caused by continuous use of headphones are the factors hindering the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Audio Market:

According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, India, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences of the pandemic due to disruptions in the electronics & semiconductors, and manufacturing industries, among others. However, in the last quarter of 2020, companies from many industries began their operations virtually and employees started working from home, which has bolstered the demand of headphones and ear buds. In addition, with the rising demand of entertainment at home due to shutdown of cinema halls and theater has fostered the demand for 3D audio systems across the region. However, partial restriction on cargo and transport at the beginning of the pandemic resulted in disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials. The sudden rise in demand for 3D playlist and AR/VR in gaming industry as fostered the growth of the 3D audio market, and the market expected to continue its growth during the forecast period.

The players operating in the 3D audio market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few of the significant market developments by key players are listed below:

In January 2021, Sound Particles, the software company that has been changing the paradigm of 3D audio software, has introduced a different approach to panning with the release of a new plugin – the Energy Panner.

In January 2021, THX and VisiSonics announced a partnership to provide cutting-edge spatial audio tools and technology for game developers.

Product Segment Insights:

The 3D Audio market, by component, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment comprises loudspeakers, headphones, microphones, sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, and other hardware sound systems. 3D audio software is widely adopted by the media and entertainment sector. Companies such as Dolby, Atoms, and Aura Technologies are offering 3D audio software for the movie production houses for audiovisual (AV) applications. 3D audio service providers extend technical support to sound designers, engineers, and artists.

