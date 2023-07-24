Smart Mining Market is expected to reach US$ 23,055.4 million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The smart mining market was valued at US$ 9,334.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23,055.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the surfacre mining is driven by growing demand for both non-metallic and metallic minerals, an abundance of reserves that can be exploited utilizing surface mining, increasing energy consumption, the lesser capital requirement, technological advancements in mining, and growing concerns amid countries about energy security. The additional factors that are propelling the market growth include increasing use of coal, growing electricity consumption across the globe; rising need for minerals and metals; increasing environmental regulations, rapid urbanization, and industrialization; and growing demand for metal such as steel in numerous industries, namely transportation, construction, manufacturing, and various consumer products. However, strict environmental rules and regulations associated with land acquisition and utilization of coal to generate power coupled with the scarcity of skilled labor are various factors that may deter the growth of the surface mining segment over the assessment period.

Surface mining is the oldest and the most common mineral removal method from the earth. It is predominantly utilized to obtain iron, copper, aluminum, coal, crushed stone, gravel, phosphates, and sand. The surface mining method offers considerably better recovery, safety, flexibility, grade control, and environmental conditions. Surface mining involves open-pit mining, strip mining, and mountaintop removal mining. The smart surface mining helps the user in illustrating the problem related to mining, calculating how individual collisions contributed to the overall damage noticed on the machine.

Top Company Profiles:

ABB Ltd.

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc.

Intellisense.io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Smart Mining Market Segmentation:

Smart Mining Market – By Component

Hardware:

RFID Tags

Sensors

Intelligent System

Others

Software:

Logistics Software

Data & Operation Management Software

Safety & Security Systems

Connectivity Solutions

Analytics Solutions

Remote Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Service

Smart Mining Market – By Mining Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

Product development is the commonly adopted strategy by companies to expand their product portfolio. ABB Ltd.; Alastri; Caterpillar Inc.; Intellisense.io; Hitachi, Ltd.; MineSense; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SAP SE; Trimble Inc. are among the key players implementing strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share in the global smart mining market, which, in turn, permits them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent key developments are:

In June 2020, Trimble introduced the Trimble SX12 Scanning Total Station.

In January 2021, ABB delivered trolley assist solution to meet Copper Mountain Mining’s sustainable development goals in Canada.

Based on mining type, the surface mining market dominated the market growth. Driven by the growing demand for both non-metallic and metallic minerals, an abundance of reserves that can be exploited utilizing surface mining, increasing energy consumption, the lesser capital requirement, technological advancements in mining, and growing concerns amid countries about energy security.

