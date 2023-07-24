Tissue Paper Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 | Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Cascades

Tissue paper is a type of paper that is often used for wrapping gifts or in craft projects. It is usually made from thin, lightweight paper, and is available in a variety of colors and patterns. Tissue paper is also often used to line gift boxes or to fill in empty spaces in gift baskets.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in tissue paper technology. One is the development of new and more efficient manufacturing processes. This has led to a decrease in the cost of tissue paper and an increase in its quality.

Another trend is the development of new products made from tissue paper. These include paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins.

Finally, there has been an increase in the use of tissue paper in packaging. This has led to the development of new packaging materials and methods.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the tissue paper market include the growing population, rising income levels, and increasing urbanization.

The growing population and the rising income levels are resulting in the increased demand for tissue paper.

The increasing urbanization is also leading to the increased demand for tissue paper as it is used in various applications such as in the construction and automobile industries.

Market Segments

The tissue paper market is segmented by application, material, distribution channel, and region. By application, the market is classified into households, hotels, restaurants, and others. Based on the distribution channel, it is bifurcated into retail stores, online stores, hypermarkets, and others. On the basis of material, it is divided into high-yield pulp, recovered fiber, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global tissue paper market includes players such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Cascades Inc, Christian Senning Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH & Co KG, The Proctor & Gamble Co Ltd, Kruger Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, and others.

