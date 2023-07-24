Lubricants Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2021 – 2028 with 2.7% CAGR

The lubricants market was valued at US$ 148.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 190.64 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2028. Lubricants are oils, fluids, and greases that help reduce friction between two surfaces in contact. The lubricants also prevent the machinery and rotary parts from thermal damage, corrosion, and oxidation. Growing demand for high-performance engines, increasing sales of vehicles, and rising manufacturing industries are the key factors driving the growth of the lubricants market. The key players operating in the lubricants market are focused on consumer-centric business, which lead to a high level of innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Royal Dutch shell

Exxon Mobil Corp

Chevron Corp

BP plc

Total

Lukoil

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Fuchs

Indian Oil Corp

Valvoline

The automotive segment is expected to hold a larger portion of the lubricants market share, primarily attributed to the increase in sales of automotive vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and other forms of passenger transport. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global lubricants market due to rapid urbanization, growing population, and significant rise from end-use industries, such as chemicals, textiles, food processing, and metalworking.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Lubricants Market

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemical & materials industry and negatively impacted the growth of the lubricants market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus aggravated the situation and impacted the growth of several industries. Industries such as transportation, industrial, oil & gas, and chemicals were impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the valued chains due to the closure of national and international boundaries. The significant decline in the several industrial sectors’ operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the demand for the global lubricants market.

The report segments the Lubricants market as follows:

Based on base oil, the market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic, bio based lubricants, and others. Based on product type, the market is categorized into engine oil, hydraulic oil, gear oil, grease, compressor oil, and others. Based on end use, the market is segmented into oil and gas, industrial, chemical, automotive, marine, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

