Demand for Cardiovascular devices is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% forecast to 2022 to 2031 – Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical

The global Cardiovascular Devices Market size was USD 53.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.9 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Cardiovascular devices such as stents, catheters, grafts, and others are used to treat CVDs efficiently.

Market Trends and Drivers

The cardiovascular devices control irregularities caused by the heart’s electrical systems, such as irregular heartbeat and heart rhythm disorders. When medication, lifestyle changes, or other treatments do not work, an implantable device may be recommended.

Certain factors that are boosting the cardiovascular devices market growth include a rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements.

Besides, the growth of the global cardiovascular devices market is also attributed to the growing demand for high-performance and efficient cardiovascular systems globally. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the cardiovascular devices market is expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

In addition, developments in cardiovascular devices positively contribute to the growth of the global cardiovascular devices market. Further, the rising demand for cardiovascular devices from emerging economies to treat patients suffering from cardiovascular devices effectively is expected to cater to the growth of the cardiovascular devices industry.

Market Segments

By Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic & Surgical Devices

By Application

Cardiac Rhythm Management & Heart Failure

Coronary Vascular

Structural Heart

Peripheral Vascular

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Major Players of the Global Cardiovascular devices Market

The global cardiovascular devices market report includes players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., and Terumo Corporation.

