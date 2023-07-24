Global Surgical Robots Market is likely to climb to USD 15.2 billion by 2031 – Surgical, Stryker Corporation,Medtronic, Smith & Nephew

The global Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 15.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Surgical robots are essential to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers as it helps doctors or healthcare professionals to perform complex procedures with more precision as compared with conventional or traditional techniques.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10366

Market Trends and Drivers

Advantages of robotic-assisted surgery will fuels the market growth. Globally, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is on the rise mainly due to the advantages associated with these procedures, such as smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring, reduced pain, increased safety, faster recovery periods, and considerable cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery adds to these advantages by ensuring greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency Furthermore, by 2030, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are projected to account for more than one-half of the disease burden in low-income countries and more than three-fourths in middle-income countries.

In the geriatric population, NCDs account for more than 87% of the burden in low, middle, and high-income countries. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, will considerably boost the number of surgical treatment procedures conducted and thus drive the demand and use of surgical sutures.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10366

Global Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

Component

Robot Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Others

End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10366

Major Players in the Global Surgical Robots Market

The key players in the market are Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US), Corindus Vascular Robotics (US), Renishaw (UK), Auris Health (US), and Microsure (Netherlands) among others.

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/