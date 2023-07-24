Intelligent Flow Meter Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% forecast to 2021-2031 | Emerson Electric, Itron, ABB, Siemens

Intelligent Flow Meter Market is expected to reach $5.3bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021-2031.

An intelligent flow meter, also known as a smart flow meter, is an electronic device that measures the volumetric flow of liquid in pipes. In addition to measuring the velocity of a fluid with ultrasound or other means, intelligent flow meters are used to compute liquid flow more accurately than ordinary flow meters. Intelligent flow meters are distinguished by the fact that they are unaffected by weather conditions or parameters like as density, viscosity, or temperature, resulting in reliable measurement readings. These meters emit an ultrasonic or laser beam into the flowing fluid, which is reflected back and causes the moving fluid to be displaced on the screen.

The benefits of accuracy, stability, and dependability provided by intelligent flow meters, increasing demand for these flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increased investments in industrial infrastructure activities are all driving the market forward.

Market Scope and Structure:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2021–2031 Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period 2021–2031 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Segments Covered Type, End Use Industry, Communication Protocol, Region Companies Covered Emerson Electric, Itron, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Baker Hughes, Sierra Instruments Inc., Endress + Hauser AG, Azbil Corporation, Nidec Corporation, American Industrial Partners, Landis + Gyr

Key Trends and Drivers:

Intelligent flow meters offer a better diagnostic approach than standard flow meters, increasing demand for them. Intelligent or smart flow meters not only monitor a liquid’s or gas’s flow rate in real time, but also provide feedback for accurate flow rate control. Factors such as the type of fluid to be measured, the application for which measurement is made, and the technology employed are all taken into account while improving the accuracy of flow meters. This aids in maintaining the precision and stability of the liquid or gas flow according to velocity, as well as providing reporting in the event that the accuracy or stability is not up to par. This has led to adoption of intelligent flow meters in industrial applications that require high precision.

With the advancement of ultrasonic measurement technology, demand for intelligent flow meters is increasing at the same time, encouraging the market’s growth. Intelligent flow meters are widely implemented internationally due to the increased demand for precision in the oil and gas industry to calibrate fluids properly, fueling the growth of the intelligent flow meter market.

Flowmeters can be used at every stage of the water cycle to increase the efficiency and long-term sustainability of water supply, treatment, and distribution. Thereby, providing a solution to the problem of waste water treatment and reuse.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Variable Area

Differential Pressure

Positive Displacement

Coriolis

Magnetic

Vortex

Multiphase

Ultrasonic

By End Use Industry:

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

By Communication Protocol:

HART

MODBUS

PROFIBUS

Others

Key Companies:

Emerson Electric

Itron

ABB

Siemens

Honeywell International

Baker Hughes

Sierra Instruments Inc.

Endress + Hauser AG

Azbil Corporation

Nidec Corporation

American Industrial Partners

Landis + Gyr

