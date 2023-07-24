Electric Scooter Market Research Report 2022: Boosting the growth worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, market scope and market size estimation, forecast to 2032 – NIU International, Gogoro Inc, Yamaha Motor Company Limited, BMW Motorrad International

Rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, combined with rising concerns about greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, is expected to increase the adoption of electric scooters (e-scooters).

Electric Scooter Market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to government initiatives and the growing high-performance E-Motorcycle segment. Asia Pacific is expected to grow steadily because of the high demand for energy-efficient and emission-free electric two-wheelers.

Growing environmental concerns, combined with desire for lower commuting expenses, convenience, and pollution control, are driving the adoption of electronic vehicles around the world.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Commuters are increasingly looking for convenient, time-efficient, and cheap forms of transportation to get to their destination due to rising traffic congestion and long commutes.

Rising price of petroleum products, most recently due to Ukraine war will drive customers towards electric powered auto options. Electric two-wheelers will significantly reduce the operating costs of these as electricity produced through renewable sources of energy becomes more cost competitive.

Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Electric Motorcycles

E-scooters & Bikes

By Battery Technology

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Polymer

By Technology

Plug-in

Battery

By Vehicle Class

Economy

Luxury

Key Players:

Hero Electric

Silence Urban Ecomobility

NIU International

Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Gogoro Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

AllCell Technologies

BMW Motorrad International

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

