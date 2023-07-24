Eyewear Market is expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period 2022-2032 | Safilo Group S.p.A., Prada S.p.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Essilor International S.A.

The global Eyewear Market was valued at USD 118 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 262.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The demand for eyewear has increased significantly in recent years, particularly in growing Asia-Pacific nations like China and India. An increase in occurrences of visual impairment and eye problems together with a preference for current fashion trends are the main drivers of the global eyewear market’s expansion. The young population is using more digital gadgets and devices, which has increased the number of eye disorders and raised the demand for vision correction solutions. In addition, factors like rising disposable income and rising standards of living in developing nations like Brazil and India have encouraged the use of designer and branded eyewear.

Market Trends and Drivers

Globally, there is a rise in ocular disorders awareness, particularly in emerging nations, which is predicted to enhance consumer demand for eyeglasses. One of the major factors driving the major market trends is thought to be an increase in the number of people with ocular illnesses. According to the World Health Organization’s (2015) predictions, by 2020 there will be an estimated 2.2 billion additional cases of myopia worldwide.

People who want to improve their aesthetic worth wear colored contact lenses in nations like China, South Korea, and Japan. Additionally, it is predicted that the market would grow during the forecast period as more people in developed and developing countries have access to eyeglasses and sunglasses through retail and online channels. The growing disposable incomes of people in emerging countries have increased the demand for more expensive sunglasses. It is also anticipated that rising brand consciousness will propel the industry internationally.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the rise in the senior population will accelerate the growth of the eyewear market during the forecast period. The prevalence of eye disease in the elderly population is increasing as people live longer. Both developed and emerging countries are exhibiting this trend. The aging population’s increased prevalence of myopia and hypermetropia is expected to drive market expansion.

As the use of multifocal lenses among the elderly population has increased over time, this development is anticipated to further fuel the expansion of the eyewear industry.

Global Eyewear Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Prescription Glasses/Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

By Mode of Sale

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By End User

Men

Women

Major Players in the Global Eyewear Market

The major players studied in the market Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., Grand Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A, Prada S.p.A, Luxottica Group S.p.A, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., and Fielmann AG among others.

