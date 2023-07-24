Cell Sorting Market Size is Anticipated to Increase During the Study Period to 2028

Cell Sorting Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Cell sorting is a technique to purify cell populations based on the presence or absence of specific physical characteristics. Cell sorting allows the separation of cells based on their intra- or extracellular properties, including DNA, RNA, and protein interactions, size, and surface protein expression. This is a unique attribute of many stem cell populations, including hematopoietic, embryonic, and cancer stem cells.

The cell sorting market is driving due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer and the increasing demand for cell therapies for the treatment of these diseases. However, the high cost of devices, stringent regulations, and lack of skilled personnel with sound technical know-how is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and increase in research funding contribute to the growth of the market for cell sorting.

The cell sorting market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) – microfluidics. On the basis of product, the market is categorized as cell sorters, cell sorting reagents and consumables, cell sorting services. on the basis of application, the market is categorized as research, clinical. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical schools, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories.

The report analyzes factors affecting cell sorting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cell sorting market in these regions.

Chapter Details of Cell Sorting Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Cell Sorting Market Landscape

Part 04: Cell Sorting Market Sizing

Part 05: Cell Sorting Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

